‘Doom Eternal’ Invasion cancelled in favour of a single-player horde mode

Id Software released an update on the planned Invasion mode for Doom Eternal, stating they are instead creating a single-player horde mode.

Doom Eternal has released two expansions so far, but players have been awaiting the previously promised Invasion mode. Invasion was going to allow players to control a demon and enter into other players single-player campaigns. This would be similar to invasion mechanics seen in the Dark Souls franchise created by From Software.

According to a statement by executive producer Marty Stratton, “the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition. Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels.”

He adds that “With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion mode to create a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

An important update on the development of DOOM Eternal from id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton. pic.twitter.com/RPfhek2crI — id Software (@idSoftware) July 2, 2021

Stratton also discusses upcoming improvements to Battlemode, like allowing players to control demons versus one player as Doomguy. “In addition, the team continues to work on a refresh of Battlemode that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map. We expect to share more information at QuakeCon in August.”

Doom Eternal received an update on June 29, which added next-gen support. This includes improved visuals, increased performance, support for ray tracing, and 4K resolutions at 60 frames per second. The update also included a new master-level challenge and arena for Battlemode.

