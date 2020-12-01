Here’s what ‘Doom Eternal’ will look like on the Nintendo Switch

Bethesda has finally announced the release date of Doom Eternal for the Nintendo Switch.

The port was co-developed with Panic Button, which also worked on the Switch versions of Doom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. It’s set to launch on December 8 and will only be available through the eShop.

Bethesda revealed the release date with a new trailer, which also gives players a first look at gameplay footage of the game running on the hybrid console. The Switch port will feature single-player and Battlemode multiplayer, but The Ancient Gods Part One DLC will only be available at a later date.

Watch the trailer below.

Doom Eternal was originally released on March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. The next-gen version of the game for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 is currently in the works, although a release date has yet to be announced.

The next-gen version of Doom Eternal will be a free upgrade for players who own the title on current-gen consoles. However, it must be noted that users who own physical copies of the game on current-gen consoles will not be able to upgrade should they purchase a digital-only next-gen system, like the Xbox Series S and the PS5 Digital Edition.

In other Bethesda news, Microsoft recently said that it has no intention to stop the developer from releasing games on rival consoles in the future, despite its plans to acquire the company.