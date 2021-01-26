‘Doom Eternal’ studio’s new game given an R18+ rating

Doom Eternal studio, Id Software’s latest unnamed project has been given an R18+ classification from the Australian Classification Board.

The VR game, currently titled Project 2021A, is being made with publisher Bethesda of Fallout and Skyrim fame. The rating encompasses many warnings, most notably one for “high impact violence”. This particular warning is shared by Id Softwares latest release, Doom Eternal.

The rating matrix is vague, but gives a basic overview of the game’s content. Drug use, sex, and nudity remain greyed out, meaning there is no warning needed for the content, but language and ‘themes’ both get a high rating alongside violence which comes out highest.

Little is known about the project other than its VR and next-gen console potential. The current name is assumed to be a code name but may in fact remain unchanged.

Doom VFR was the company’s last foray into VR technology. The game was a stand-alone addition to the rebooted Doom universe, with plans for a sequel speculating with increasing regularity.

Doom Eternal, released to consoles and PC in 2020, has had a busy year – coming to Game Pass for both Xbox and PC in the winter months, and being updated for a Switch port. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners have been assured of an upcoming port, with an automatic upgrade for those who already own the game on a previous generation of console.

