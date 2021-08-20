‘Doom Eternal’ update 6.66 launches this autumn with new Horde Mode

Doom Eternal is set to get an update that introduces a major new mode, overhauls existing ones, and adds new levels.

id Software has released an update video, detailing all of the upcoming changes, hinting that the update should arrive sometime in the autumn.

The update, fittingly titled Update 6.66, brings an all-new way of playing to Doom Eternal in Horde Mode. This mode will replace the previously teased Invasion Mode, and introduce a replayable roguelike element to the game.

Horde Mode will feature waves of random enemies, prompting the player character to defeat them to unlock a range of challenges and rewards.

Battle Mode’s long-awaited overhaul also arrives with the update, and a whole new arena opens for fans to test their skills. Doom Eternal’s Battle matchmaking will now take streaks into account, meaning players will be better matched up with players of a similar skill level.

New levels are also being added to Doom Eternal, introducing new areas to explore and fight.

