‘Dota 2’ drops support for outdated hardware to “keep the game fresh”

Dota 2 will be dropping support for older systems in the next few months, as Valve gears up for a new update.

The changes were announced as part of a blog post announcing The International 2021 tickets had gone on sale, and that updates to Dota would be arriving soon.

Valve did not commit to a date for the Dota changes and instead said that “In order to keep the game and the Source 2 engine fresh, we’re planning on removing support for some older systems and configurations. Nothing is changing today, but in the coming months we’ll implement the following changes.”

Advertisement

Systems wishing to run Dota must now be 64-bit and be using DirectX 11. Support for macOS versions below 10.14. will be removed, along with support for OpenGL, XAudio, and 32-bit systems.

The post reassured players, saying “For the vast majority of players, nothing will change when these changes are implemented. Most machines already support any of the newer technologies necessary. In fact, most players are already benefiting from the newer technologies, whether it’s via larger content sizes, higher frame rates, better graphical fidelity, or cleaner sounding audio.

“Removing these older technologies will let us streamline our development efforts as well as use the newer features of these APIs to provide an even better Dota experience.”

In other gaming news, Digital Eclipse is believed to have “begun discussions” with both Disney and Capcom to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2.

Studio Head at Digital Eclipse Mike Mika was asked about the possibility of a return for the franchise and confirmed that the fan campaign to encourage a remaster may have had some impact.