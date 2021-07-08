‘Dota 2’ tournament to be held in Bucharest with £29million prize pool

Valve‘s popular competitive game Dota 2 has got the go ahead on a new location for its yearly tournament, The International, with a £29million ($40million USD) prize pool.

The tenth International (TI10) for Dota 2 is going to be held at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, and will begin on October 7.

The group stage will run until October 10, with the main stage beginning on October 12, and the finals planned for October 17. Teams will be battling it out in Dota 2 games for a portion of a £29million ($40million USD) prize pool.

In an announcement post, Valve say “We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Romania and the city of Bucharest, and very much look forward to gathering with the global Dota 2 community, both in-person and virtually, to celebrate the elite players and amazing fandom at The International.”

TI10 was originally planned to run in Stockholm in August 2021, until the Swedish Sports Federation announced that it would not accept esports into the sports federation, meaning Dota 2 players would not be exempt from travel restrictions.

Dota 2 has also received a new summer event called The Nemestice in the run up to TI10, which ties into the game’s Battle Pass.

Players are encouraged to grab Nemestice Embers in order to power up their characters, whilst creeps and towers gain power every time an allied tower is destroyed.

In other news Bungie has announced that it will showcase the next expansion for Destiny 2 on August 24. Little is known about the expansion, other than its title: The Witch Queen.

Elsewhere in esports the second annual PES 2021 eEURO finals start today (July 8), seeing 16 national teams will battle it out online to be crowned the winner. A total of (£85,000) €100,000 in cash prizes will be split amongst the finalists, with the winner taking home £34,000 (€40,000).