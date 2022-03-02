Double Fine wins Best Game Development Studio at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Double Fine has won Best Game Development Studio at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The developer, best known for working on the popular Psychonauts franchise as well as the 2015 remaster of Grim Fandango, beat Arkane Studios (Deathloop) Black Matter (Hell Let Loose), IO Interactive (Hitman franchise), Xbox Game Studios (owner of studios like 343 Industries, Obsidian Entertainment and more) for the win.

In a statement, Double Fine Production’s Studio Head Tim Schafer said: “This is a very special award because it honours not any one person or discipline, but the entirety of the Double Fine team. So on behalf of everyone at Double Fine, thank you very much!”

In a four-star review of Psychonauts 2, Double Fine’s latest release, NME said that the development studio “delivered the ultimate sequel”, following a 16-year wait.

The review added: “Psychonauts 2 refines what made the first game good, ponders necessary questions, expands a world that was begging for a follow-up and executes a number of jaw-dropping visual ideas.”

Notably, Psychonauts 2 was also nominated for Best Audio In A Video Game at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, where it went up against Forza Horizon 5, Guardians Of The Galaxy, The Artful Escape and Deathloop.

Elsewhere at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, critically acclaimed video games from the past year, such as Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread and more, were up for Game Of The Year.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returned to the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2) and was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ceremony celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, and was closed out by Bring Me The Horizon.

