Dr Disrespect earns ‘Warzone 2’ ban for in-game disrespect

Dr Disrespect has had his Call of Duty account banned for seven days due to the use of offensive language in Warzone 2‘s proximity chat.

Streaming Modern Warfare 2 last week (November 23), Dr Disrespect (AKA Guy Breahm) told his viewers that he should “probably chill” with the proximity chat due to the fact he was using somebody else’s account. “They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use, believe it or not,” he said.

Over the course of the stream, Dr Disrespect revealed that he’d been banned for calling someone a “pussy”, violating Call Of Duty‘s new code of conduct which explicitly targets “derogatory comments based on gender identity”. He then accused the Modern Warfare 2 community team of “making an example” out of him.

​​”You’re going to ban me right before a $100,000 (£83,190) tournament for seven days? Over a fucking clip… it’s insane how out-of-touch these people are,” he continued.

In recent days, Dr Disrespect has also claimed Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 “won’t last very long” after being eliminated during a game. “It’s such a fucking phony game, it’s literally built for fourth graders at this point. I’m just talking about this game in general right now – the way it’s tuned and there’s literally no skill gap,” he said after previously praising Warzone‘s “level design and map design”.

Elsewhere in the game, a ‘Support A Team’ event that started last week (November 24) means Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event.

Each day, players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event. The reward for correct guesses is a premium package that includes a player’s national anthem of choice and a bonus of 10,000 experience points.