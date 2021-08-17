Dr Disrespect has no interest in being on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has shared that he has no interest in appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

As reported by Dexerto, the popular influencer was answering questions from fans during the donation portion of a stream, when one asked whether he would ever appear on the Joe Rogan podcast in the future. The result was not what many were expecting, with Beahm immediately declining any sort of invitation.

“Joe Rogan calls and gives you a crisp invite? Probably not,” said Beahm.

“I’m telling you, man. There’s a reason. If I’m going to go on a podcast, I’m going to go on a podcast my way. And that might require additional resources and funding, okay?” he added.

The clip can be found in the below video at the 31 minute 30 seconds mark.

The influencer has upwards of two million followers on Twitter and a subscriber base on Twitch well over four million, bringing in millions of views. Joe Rogan, on the other hand, runs Spotify’s most popular podcast, after agreeing to a $100 million deal in May 2020 to move the show to the platform.

Last month, Dr Disrespect revealed that he is launching his own game development studio. He is currently looking to fill the role of a gaming studio head.

“Dr Disrespect in partnership with BoomTV is taking on the game industry by storm and incubating a new AA/AAA gaming studio that has a unique twist to it,” reads the job advert.

