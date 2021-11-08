Dr Disrespect is considering quitting ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ already

Popular YouTube streamer, Dr Disrespect, has declared he is already considering quitting Call of Duty: Vanguard, days into the game’s release.

Despite being a dedicated Call of Duty fan over the years, Dr Disrespect, aka Herschel Beahm, has said “he didn’t enjoy a single second” of Vanguard on launch day, as first spotted by Dexerto. Over the weekend, he teamed up with fellow streamers, TimTheTatman and ZLaner, initially enjoying the game. At first, he exclaimed how “fast” and “sleek” it was.

That attitude soon changed though with a number of deaths leading to the streamer to decide “yep. I’m done I reckon. That’s it” before describing the experience as “awful”.

“I’m trying to think, to figure out if I had any fun with the game. I don’t want to be a negative, negative Nancy. I just didn’t have any fun playing the game, at all. That’s just me,” he continued.

He finished by calling it a “rough experience”.

In the past, Dr Disrespect has shown some disrespect for the franchise and his own gaming setup. Only last month, he got so mad at the aim assist in Call of Duty: Warzone that he punched his gaming chair.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has had a slightly messy launch so far. One bug saw players spawn behind enemy lines, while other players have found weapon challenges to be bugged. Generally, Call of Duty: Vanguard reviews have criticised the campaign while praising multiplayer modes, particularly the Zombies mode.

