Dr Disrespect will not return to Twitch as conflict is “resolved”

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has announced that his ongoing legal dispute with Twitch has come to a close, and that he will not be returning to the streaming platform.

Beahm took to Twitter to confirm the news, posting an image with the text “I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing.”

In the comments Beahm added that “the Doc will not return to Twitch”. There still hasn’t been any concrete information as to why Beahm was banned in the first place.

Twitch also provided PC Gamer with a similar statement: “Dr Disrespect and Twitch have resolved their legal dispute. No party admits to any wrongdoing.”

Beahm was dealt a permanent Twitch ban in mid-2020 during an exclusivity deal with the streaming service, for unknown reasons. At the time, Beahm tweeted to his followers: “Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Then in August of last year, Beahm said he found out why he was banned (via Dexerto), and that he was going to take legal action against Twitch, which is what was just resolved.

Since his Twitch ban in 2020, Beahm has been uploading content to YouTube where he currently has 3.79million subscribers. Beahm also has a development studio called Midnight Society, which recently teased its first game.

This follows Beahm’s stint as community manager and level designer at Sledgehammer Games, where he worked on the Call Of Duty series.

We’ll update this story should more information concerning the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban be revealed in the near future.

In other news, Gamescom 2022 will be a hybrid in-person and online event later this year.