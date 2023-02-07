Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ to release larger, less frequent builds

Dr Disrespect has announced that Deadrop is to move towards larger, less frequent builds in 2023.

As it stands, “shapshot experiences” focused on “specific milestones” are released every six weeks, with Deadrop players then providing feedback on the new additions as Midnight Society looks to create “a new type of shooter, and to do it openly, from the ground up.”

However in a new video Dr Disrespect said: “This ain’t year one anymore. A shift has occurred, and the expansion has begun. In 2023, it’s all about expanding on that foundation.”

He went on to say that 2023 will see the release of new builds, which “will introduce significant new features and iterations to the game.”

“But with expansion comes larger features and systems. This requires longer development cycles [meaning] snapshots will be less frequent, but much larger in scope. We’ll be spending nearly three months of development time on every new release. And with every drop comes major advancements in gameplay and expansion of the tower,” he added.

Prepare for the shift… pic.twitter.com/SRFfl9rz08 — Midnight Society (@12am) February 6, 2023

The first of these larger releases is Snapshot 5: Enter The Tower, which introduces the first sector Cold Storage alongside “big new features” like an armour and helmet system which will allow players to display their “one-of-a-kind and tradable VisorCortex ID” that came alongside the Founders Access Pass NFT.

Snapshot 5 is set for release March 17 and will also introduce tactical throwables and consumable healing.

Deadrop is currently only playable to the 10,000 people (or “variants”) who purchased a Founders Access Pass NFT but Dr Disrespect has hinted that more people will be able to play the game soon. “After this, everything changes, and there will be more than just variants dropping in.”

In the FAQs on the Midnight Society website, the studio advises players “stay tuned” for another series of access passes

Last year, Dr Disrespect defended the NFTs following backlash. “It doesn’t change your experience of the game once it releases and it will continue to be free-to-play. You can’t buy your way to win,” he said. He also brushed aside criticism about the development cycle of Deadrop.

In other news, the CEO of Take-Two has reportedly cited the “imperfect release window” of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to explain the game’s poor sales.