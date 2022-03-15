Dr Disrespect’s game studio is selling early access “Founders Pass” NFTs

Midnight Society, a studio co-founded by streamer Dr Disrespect, has detailed plans to sell fans NFTs that will grant early access to its unannounced game.

In a blog, Midnight Society studio head Robert Bowling shared that the company would be selling a series of Access Passes, which “grant the holders exclusive access to the early builds of the game, private Discord channels, and the ability to not only play but vote on key design decisions that will shape the future development of the game.”

There are 10,000 Access Passes available, which are built on NFT technology. Each will come with “the ability to mint a one-of-a-kind and tradable VisorCortex ID,” and buyers can choose to resell their Access Pass at a later date.

Fans cannot just buy these, and a page on the Midnight Society’s website explains that anyone looking to buy one must apply, which is apparently “to eliminate profiteers or non-community members with no interest in the long-term development of the game and the Midnight society.”

At the time of writing, Midnight Society has not actually revealed what its upcoming game will be, however, Bowling clarified that it will be a “new PVP multiplayer first-person shooter” and from the blog, it appears that cosmetics will feature fairly heavily.

In recent months, fans of the studio have been following a cryptic set of clues to discover what it’s working on. According to the latest blog, some of the people who have been working to solve these puzzles will be granted a free Access Pass or an advantage over other applicants when buying their own.

