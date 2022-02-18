‘Dragon Age 4’ could be on track to release in 2023

According to journalist Jeff Grubb, Dragon Age 4 is reportedly on track to release some time next year.

This comes from Grubb during his GrubbSnax show (as transcribed by VGC), who said that he’s heard Dragon Age 4 “is in very good shape”. This apparently means that BioWare could be looking to release the game in the second half of 2023.

“Overall, when they look at where they’re supposed to be at [in the development cycle], they are hitting their milestones and where they’re supposed to be, and the game is on schedule,” said Grubb.

“It is still at least 18 months out from today, so not early 2023, maybe late 2023, maybe. That seems to be the earliest you can begin to expect it,” added Grubb.

There reportedly won’t be a remaster trilogy for the Dragon Age series like there was for Mass Effect, which Grubb says is because the games aren’t as interlinked, on top of being built on different engines.

There’s been a rather slow stream of news surrounding the new BioWare title since it was announced. Last January, it was reported that Dragon Age 4 will not release in 2022. In the same month, BioWare clarified that the game would be “single-player focused” as well.

Earlier in the year, former producer on the Dragon Age series Mark Darrah called the term BioWare magic “bullshit”.

“What is BioWare magic? It is shit process, it’s putting a name on something that’s saying “don’t worry, don’t freak out, because we know at a future date it’s all gonna get faster and it’s all gonna work out,”” he said.

In other news, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not have an official Metro made by the developers, although a mod for the feature already exists.