‘Dragon Age 4’ creative director leaves BioWare

Dragon Age 4 senior creative director Matt Goldamn has left developer BioWare.

This comes after Goldman and the company “mutually agreed to part ways”, as outlined by a staff email sent by general manager Gary McKay (thanks, Kotaku).

“I’m writing to inform you all that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today,” writes McKay.

“We understand that Matt’s departure has an impact on you, as well as the game’s development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare’s standards.

“We, including EA’s executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision,” the email concludes. This news was then confirmed to Kotaku by an EA representative.

This comes after both Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah left BioWare in late 2020, who were the Mass Effect director and Dragon Age executive producer respectively. Neither gave a concrete reason for leaving, and there has been no word from Goldman on his departure either.

“Arriving at this point has been an opportunity for me to reflect on my own future, and 2020 has been a year that forced all of us to re-imagine how we think about work and life,” said Hudson at the time. “For me, it’s been the realisation that I still have tremendous energy to create, but also that I need to try something different.”

Whilst there’s no release date for Dragon Age 4 yet, we do know the game won’t be coming to last generation consoles.

