‘Dragon Age 4’ is “built on choices that matter” says BioWare

BioWare has updated fans on what to expect from the company in 2022 including some insight into Dragon Age 4.

READ MORE: 10 games to look forward to in 2022

In a blog post on the BioWare site, general manager of BioWare, Gary McKay, explained plans for forthcoming games. Notably, while keeping vague about the next iterations of Dragon Age and Mass Effect, he did have one thing to offer. “We are focused on a single-player experience that is built on choices that matter,” he explained. He also pointed out that the team behind Dragon Age is made up of “a veteran group of talented developers”.

Decisions play a crucial role in how Dragon Age and Mass Effect games play out so the idea that such choices will truly matter should delight many people. With many games including multiplayer modes (including Mass Effect 3 at launch), a focus on a single-player experience should also be welcome for Dragon Age 4 fans.

Advertisement

McKay also focused on the company’s mission to “create worlds of adventure, conflict, and companionship that inspire you to become the hero of your story”. He added that it wanted game launches “to be seminal moments in the industry”.

Elsewhere in the blog post, McKay explained that Star Wars: The Old Republic will also see a new expansion pack – Legacy Of The Sith. The DLC will offer more combat style choices, a new storyline, and more when it launches on February 15.

The post also discussed how the firm is adding remote positions for employees, marking a considerable change for how it operates.

Elsewhere in gaming, E3’s in-person event has been cancelled again due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s the third year in a row that the event has not gone ahead, and a digital replacement has not been announced just yet.