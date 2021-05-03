‘Dragon Age 4’ producer reveals concept art of the game’s Grey Wardens

BioWare have revealed more concept art for Dragon Age 4.

Executive producer Christian Dailey responded to a tweet by Matthew Goldman — Creative Director of Dragon Age — who said to Dailey: “I’m feeling gray and pointy right now. Know what I sayin’?”

“I got you!” was Dailey’s response, along with new concept art from Dragon Age 4.

@SerGoldman I got you! Is this the right amount of pointy and gray? Happy Friday all. I hope everyone is staying safe and doing well. 🙂 🐉⚔️🛡️🐉 pic.twitter.com/LbAmD1SKGR — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) April 30, 2021

The Grey Wardens are important to the story of Dragon Age. Their battle against the darkspawn and the Blights that plague the fantasy world of Thedas was the focus of Dragon Age: Origins.

Dragon Age 4 was first announced at the Game Awards in 2019, and only snippets of information have been released since.

Announcements were sparse until a teaser trailer at the 2020 Game Awards revealed a little bit more information about the game, including a range of fantastical vistas, cities, and a glimpse at antagonist Solas.

Early in 2021, Dailey teased the first piece of concept art from the game on twitter, which featured a heavily armoured but barefoot archer drawing a magical arrow whilst standing in front of floating terrain and rocks.

The tweet was also shared by Mark Darrah, who left BioWare in December 2020 along with Mass Effect creator Casey Hudson. Darrah was previously Dragon Age’s executive producer.

Finally, an artbook that released in early 2021 featured more hints. The print was finalised prior to Darrah’s departure, with a blurb for a section on Dragon Age 4 that said: “The game, helmed by executive producer Mark Darrah, will take players to Tevinter as the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas,”.

BioWare’s focus in recent years had been the live service game, Anthem. After an underwhelming launch in February, and a lack of support from the developer, EA and BioWare confirmed that the game would be shutting down, scrapping a 10-year-plan in the process.