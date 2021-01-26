‘Dragon Age 4’ will be set in Tevinter, according to new BioWare art book

Dragon Age 4 will be set in the region of Tevinter, according to an official art book from developer BioWare.

Titled BioWare: Stories and Secrets From 25 Years Of Game Development, the recently released art book reveals that the magic-heavy region of Tevinter will be the setting of the upcoming game, as originally reported by Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, who managed to get his hands on a copy.

However, the location should come as no surprise to longtime Dragon Age fans. The 2015 Trespasser DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition had heavily hinted at Tevinter’s importance in the sequel, and BioWare itself also released a collection of short stories set in the region last year.

“As BioWare entered its 25th year, the Dragon Age team was hard at work on Morrison, the code name of the long-awaited follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition,” reads an entry on page 324 called “Tevinter Bound: A sneak peek at the follow-up to Inquisition“.

Phillips also noted that the book contained concept art of other possible locations, such as Antiva City, the dwarven tunnels of The Deep Roads, a treasure hunter guild called The Lords Of Fortune and more.

However, the book seems to have been finalised and printed prior to the December 2020 departure of Mark Darrah, who had served as the executive producer of the Dragon Age series up to that point.

“The game, helmed by executive producer Mark Darrah, will take players to Tevinter as the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas,” the book reads. It is currently unknown if the setting and development of Dragon Age 4 has changed under new leadership.

Last year, BioWare released a trailer for Dragon Age 4 after years of radio silence regarding the upcoming game. It was released during The Game Awards and featured an appearance from fan favourite character Solas.