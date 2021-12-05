‘Dragon Age 4’ will be “single-player focused” says BioWare

BioWare has released two short stories to celebrate Dragon Age Day and confirmed that it is “hard at work” creating Dragon Age 4, which will be a “single-player focused experience”.

Yesterday (December 4), BioWare shared a blog to join its community in celebrating Dragon Age Day. The studio has revealed a tiny bit about what to expect from the upcoming title within this blog.

After thanking fans for making Dragon Age so special, BioWare shared how progress is going on Dragon Age 4, the next entry in the franchise.

“Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we’re still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age. We’re excited for next year when we can talk more about what we’re working on.”

This seems to support a report earlier in the year, which stated Dragon Age 4 would be abandoning “live service” plans, and instead return to being single-played focused.

Fans will also be excited to hear that more of Dragon Age 4 will be shared in 2022, though that may seem like a long time to wait for eager players.

In the meantime, BioWare has shared two new short stories for fans, both set in the world of Dragon Age. Won’t Know When follows a conversation between two Wardens, while The Flame Eternal is a surprisingly wholesome story about two necromancers.

Back in November, Dragon Age 4 creative director Matt Goldman left BioWare, with the studio admitting that his departure will impact the game’s development.

