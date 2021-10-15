‘Dragon Age 4’ won’t be coming to last-gen consoles

BioWare has confirmed that Dragon Age 4 will not be coming to PS4 or Xbox One.

While the studio hasn’t formally announced this, GamesBeat reported that this information can be found from the LinkedIn profile of the game’s lead player designer Daniel Nordlander.

Under Nordlander’s experience, Dragon Age 4 is listed as being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Although the developer had left BioWare in October 2020, and is now game director at Godfall studio Counterplay Games, GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has also separately confirmed with EA that the highly anticipated RPG is only coming to new-gen platforms.

The news isn’t a huge surprise. Dragon Age 4 still doesn’t have a release date, meaning it could still be at least one or two years away from release, by which time many developers will have presumably left behind the previous console generation.

Nonetheless, the majority of games confirmed for release this year and 2022 are still cross-generational releases, including EA’s own titles, FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042.

The publisher has however made some distinction on features exclusive to new-gen platforms, such as FIFA 22‘s Hypermotion Technology, while Battlefield 2042 can offer multiplayer for up to 128 players, compared to the last generation only supporting up to 64 players.

BioWare first confirmed the existence of Dragon Age 4, teasing a first glimpse in 2020. However, little else has been shown from the game so far, as fans have had to make do with catching brief clips of in-production assets or concept art.

Dragon Age 4 didn’t make an appearance at this year’s EA Play Live, although the game’s executive producer Christian Daley said that the game is “making great progress”.

Elsewhere, a progress bug has been discovered in Metroid Dread that can cause the game to crash. Nintendo has shared a workaround to avoid the bug and promised a patch by the end of October to fix the issue.