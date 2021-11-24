‘Dragon Ball: The Breakers’ trailer announces closed beta test

Bandai Namco have released a trailer for upcoming PVP title Dragon Ball: The Breakers showing off gameplay and announcing a closed beta test.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will feature seven players as Dragon Ball ‘survivors’ with no powers while one player will take on the role of the super powered antagonist or ‘raider’. Survivors are characters who have been sucked into the ‘Temporal Seam’ where all time and places from the Dragon Ball universe have blended together.

Players can choose whether they wish to take on the role of raider or survivor. If survivors activate the super time machine to go back to their own time before they are eliminated by the raider, then their team wins. Superpowers aside, the raider will also be allowed to evolve during the battle.

There will be a number of different raiders to choose from each with their own active and passive superpower skills, as well as numerous special attacks for each transformation form. The raider can also destroy areas of the map to shrink the survivors surroundings.

Survivors also have active and passive skills but as they do not have superpowers these are usually tools which can be found. They can also equip up to three transpheres which will allow them to change into Dragon Ball warriors for a short time.

Shenron is also in the game and can be summoned by collecting the seven Dragon Balls on the field, which allows you to become your chosen warrior and taken on the warrior head to head.

The closed beta test will take place through Steam and those wishing to take part must register their interest by 3pm on November 30. There will be four different sessions available to players from 2am December 4 to 6am December 5.

Dragon Ball: Breakers is set for release in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

