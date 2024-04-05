‘Dragon Dogma’s 2’ players discover fake pawn rentals exist

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players have been shocked to discover that Capcom will occasionally “hire” your pawn using fake accounts.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are assisted on your quest with one main pawn, with two more slots available for hired pawns. Players can also rent out their main pawn in exchange for rift crystals, and the occasional gift.

Earlier this week, MrFoxer took to the Dragon’s Dogma subreddit to confirm that Capcom will occasionally hire out unwanted pawns using fake profiles so players can keep earning rift crystals. It comes after the original Dragon’s Dogma game used rift crystals as a way to upload gear, but the lack of hires often created a bottleneck in the game. These “fake hires” are also used to help people playing offline.

These fake profiles can do everything an actual player can, including give gifts to pawns, rate their performance and complete pawn quests.

According to the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 FAQ section of the Capcom website (via Gamesradar), “your main pawn may return from their travel beyond the rift, even if your pawn is not borrowed by another player. Under these circumstances, the borrower’s name will only be displayed, and you will not have access to their information, such as their profile.“

Before you start doubting every greyed-out profile though, the same display is used by players who have activated privacy filters.

“If nobody got me, I know Capcom got me,” said one player on Reddit in response to the revelation. “Well that’s nice but actually kinda sad too, since no one wants to use our pawns,” added another while a third said: “Capcom knows I’d be sad if nobody wanted my buff cat lady, so they made sure I thought somebody wanted my buff cat lady.”

Last month, Capcom surveyed players about their feelings towards paid Dragon’s Dogma 2 expansions.

