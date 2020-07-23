Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age and that is coming to Xbox and PC later this year.

The game, which will be available as part of the Game Pass service, will arrive on December 4 and is described in an Xbox news post as “an enhanced and expanded version of one of the most critically-acclaimed RPGs of the last few years.”

This release of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age is the Definitive Edition of the game, which up until this point has only released on the Nintendo Switch. Players of the Definitive Edition will receive considerable new features such as a fully orchestrated soundtrack and new side stories for companions.

Advertisement

The most notable inclusion is the option to switch the game from 3D graphics to a 2D mode, resembling classic Dragon Quest games and celebrating the series roots. Players will have the option to swap between the two modes at certain points throughout the story.

Check out the announcement trailer highlighting some of the new features below:

The official description for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age reads: “Hunted by a powerful enemy, you and a growing party of friends and allies, will embark on a quest across vast continents and dangerous oceans. You’ll fight fearsome foes in fast-paced turn-based battles, collect and craft valuable equipment and learn of a threat that threatens to destroy the world itself.”

The game was announced as part of the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show in which many other new titles were unveiled such as a sequel to the horror hit Hello Neighbor and a new action-platformer from Square Enix titled Balan Wonderland.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, viewers are expected to receive a first-look at Halo Infinite during the Xbox Games Showcase, with a new Fable entry being heavily rumoured to also be appearing.