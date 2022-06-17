‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ announced after a decade-long wait

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was announced last night (June 16) by game director Hideaki Itsuno.

Last night, Capcom held a digital event celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the release of the original Dragon’s Dogma. A mini-documentary was broadcast about the development of the original game, featuring interviews with the team. The documentary itself is quite interesting, revealing some information you may not have known about the original game and its inspirations.

Following the conclusion of the documentary, Itsuno appeared on screen in a grey sweatshirt before unzipping his outer layer to reveal a Dragon’s Dogma 2 t-shirt. Itsuno then announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development, and added “everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy! Please look forward to it!”

Before the video ended, fans were given a better look at the logo for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Capcom later revealed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is being developed with the RE Engine, the engine Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village as well as Monster Hunter Rise were developed on.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

It’s been a long wait for Dragon’s Dogma fans but Itsuno’s announcement is sure to excite fans, who have been waiting a decade for news of a sequel. The original has garnered a dedicated following and is beloved for its challenging combat, open world and atmosphere.

It is unknown when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released, or which platforms it will be available on.

