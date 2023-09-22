‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ lets players bully a giant into becoming a bridge

Dragon’s Dogma 2 got a deep dive into its classes, combat and world at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, with the video narrated by director Hideaki Itsuno.

Players of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will explore the two nations of Vermund and Battahl in its story. The former is the kingdom of humanity and is lush, fortified and very much inspired by northern European cities in the medieval era.

Battahl, on the other hand, is located in a canyon, scattered with ancient ruins, and is the home to the beastren. Both share unique treasures to discover and enemies to best. Check it out below:

Itsuno also showed off how the four classes, called vocations, will work in the game. These are fighter, archer, mage, and thief.

Fighters will be in the thick of the skirmishes with a sword and shield, while archers and mages will flank to pick off airborne enemies and buff their allies, respectively. Meanwhile, the thief utilises acrobatics and daggers to damage foes and then step away from danger.

The party is composed of the player, who is also able to select the exclusive magick archer and the mystic spearhand vocations, and three Pawns. These AI-controlled characters can be recruited either offline or from other players.

Itsuno stressed the necessity of balance when forming a party to take on the threats beyond the cities of Vermund and Bhattahl. Additionally, he advised players to be aware of their environment for opportunities – in the footage, one party took out a giant creature whose body then acted as a bridge to get across a gap.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players will meet merchants, nomads, soldiers and more out on the road. They can offer quests, and Pawns will be able to help out if they have prior knowledge of the quest-giver.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on its way to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, however Capcom has not shared the launch date yet.

In other gaming news, Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game was revealed yesterday (September 21) as a “cosy” game that is unlike any other games set in Middle-earth.