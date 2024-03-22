Dragon’s Dogma 2 “looking” at adding a new game button for PC players

Capcom has confirmed it is working on a number of fixes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 after a shaky launch.

Posting an update on Steam, Capcom confirmed it would be considering adding a dedicated button for PC players that would allow them to start a new game more easily.

As it stands, the process of restarting your progress in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a complicated one, as the game only offers one save slot. Currently, PC players have to disable Steam cloud saves and then manually delete the save data from the backend. However, there have been many instances when doing this has caused anti-piracy software Denuvo to lock players out of the game completely.

The potential update from Capcom should fix that. “We will announce more details as soon as we can,” they explained.

Elsewhere in the update, Capcom confirmed it was investigating a number of bugs and critical issues with Dragon’s Dogma 2. “We will be addressing crashes and bug fixes starting from those with the highest priority in patches in the near future.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has also been heavily criticised for a number of surprising microtransactions in the game. Capcom has since clarified a number of items that can be bought with real world money or earned ingame. Check them out below:

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker

Wakestone – Restore the dead to life!

500 Rift Crystals / 1500 Rift Crystals / 2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol!

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Finally, Capcom has acknowledged the amount of processing power that busy areas in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires.

“A large amount of CPU usage is allocated to each character and calculating the impact of their physical presence in various areas. In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate,” said Capcom. “We are aware that in such situations, settings that reduce GPU load may currently have a limited effect; however, we are looking into ways to improve performance in the future.”

In other news, Larian Studios CEO says fans should be “very excited” about the future of the company, despite no sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3.