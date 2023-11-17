‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ to get “brand new gameplay reveals” in November showcase

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase has been announced for later this month, featuring new information on the upcoming role-playing game.

The showcase will be taking place on November 28 at 1PM PST (9PM GMT) and will be hosted by game director Hideaki Itsuno, along with producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. The teaser for the showcase promises an “info-packed 15-minute live stream” with “brand new gameplay reveals”.

During an investor Q&A recently, Capcom noted that it’s still expecting an “undisclosed” title to launch before the end of the financial year (ending March 2024), which could be Dragon’s Dogma 2.

As noticed by VGC, the title has been rated in Saudi Arabia, meaning a release date could be coming sooner rather than later.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was first announced in June 2022, a full decade after the original game was released. The first trailer, however, was only released in May 2023 during a PlayStation Showcase.

In the same year, Itsuno admitted that he felt “let down” by the PlayStation 3 hardware Dragon’s Dogma launched on.

“It was strange with the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 that we could work with so many semi-transparent layers. We could just pile them up to make visual effects,” Itsuno explained.

“On the contrary, we couldn’t do this from the PlayStation 3 onwards,” he shared. “Everybody struggled during that generation. We really felt let down.”

Itsuno added that he really noticed a difference once he started working on Devil May Cry 4, which was the first game in the series to be released on the PlayStation 3.

“For five years, all we had done was work with semi-transparent layers to make games look cool on the PlayStation 2. Once on PlayStation 3, we couldn’t even think of that technique. I think [developers] all over the world struggled.”

