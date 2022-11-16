‘Dragon’s Dogma’ and ‘Devil May Cry’ director Hideaki Itsuno “felt let down” by PlayStation 3 hardware

Dragon’s Dogma and Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno has said that he “felt let down” by PlayStation 3 hardware.

Speaking in a new interview posted by Bokeh Game Studio, Itsuno discussed the tricks Capcom developers would pull off to make PS1 and PS2 games look better.

“It was strange with the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 that we could work with so many semi-transparent layers. We could just pile them up to make visual effects,” he said.

“On the contrary, we couldn’t do this from the PlayStation 3 onwards. Everybody struggled during that generation. We really felt let down.”

He went on to say that he noticed a real difference between the development of Devil May Cry 3 on PS2 and Devil May Cry 4 on PS3, both of which he directed.

“That shift came right in between Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4 for me,” he said. “We were told that we couldn’t even replicate what we had done before.

“For five years, all we had done was work with semi-transparent layers to make games look cool on the PlayStation 2. Once on PlayStation 3, we couldn’t even think of that technique. I think [developers] all over the world struggled.”

Itsuno is currently directing Dragon’s Dogma 2 which was confirmed in June after a decade long wait.

It is also being developed with the RE Engine, the engine Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village as well as Monster Hunter Rise were developed on.

The original game garnered a dedicated following and is beloved for its challenging combat, open world and atmosphere.

It is unknown when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released, or which platforms it will be available on.