‘Dream Daddy’ developer is working on new psychological horror ‘Homebody’

Game Grumps, the developer behind dad dating simulator Dream Daddy, has confirmed it’s working on a new psychological horror game, Homebody.

Homebody is a narrative-driven horror puzzle game with a nostalgic style inspired by ’80s slashers and retro horror games that features a surprising and responsive enemy AI system ensuring no two encounters will ever be the same.

According to the synopsis, Homebody is a survival horror puzzle game where you catch up with old friends and try not to get murdered.

“Emily and her college buddies have gathered at a remote rental house to watch the Perseid meteor shower. They try to rekindle the bonds they once had, but lingering emotional wounds and social anxieties leave Emily feeling more alone than ever. When the power suddenly goes out, it’s almost a relief. But under the cover of darkness, a mysterious killer picks them off one by one. If Emily can’t find a way out, she’ll be trapped in this nightmare forever.”

The game challenges players to “evade the killer, solve the house’s devious puzzles, and reconnect with your friends. Escaping the house may seem impossible at first, but with each attempt to put the pieces together, the bloodstained picture becomes more and more clear.”

“We’re obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre,” said Jory Griffis, Homebody’s game director. “We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone and ambitious new mechanics.”

Homebody is “coming soon” to Steam though further release details are yet to be announced. It has been confirmed that the title will be published by Rogue Games though.

“We’re huge fans of everything that Game Grumps does,” said Chris Archer, chief strategy officer at Rogue. “From their comedy to their game development, Game Grumps embodies everything we want to amplify as a publisher, and we’re thrilled to help bring Homebody to players later this year.”

In other news, Awaceb has announced that its tropical open-world game Tchia has been delayed to 2023.