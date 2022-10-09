Dream says he’s “done everything you can possible do” in ‘Minecraft’

Masked Youtuber and Minecraft streamer Dream has said he’s “done everything you can possible do” in the game and spoken about making different types of content in the future.

Dream (real name Clay) recently revealed his face to the world after three years of streaming or appearing at public events while wearing a mask. And in his first face-to-face interview, the Minecraft streamer told Bloomberg “I feel like I’ve done everything you can possibly do in that game.”

He went on to say how his content will still focus on gaming, but he is interested in “incorporating gaming into real life” before joking about beating Minecraft on an airplane.

Following his unmasking last week, Dream was subject to online bullying. Speaking about the experience, he said: “I got texted by so many friends of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’. I was like, well, yeah, when you have 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to be making jokes or mean or are not great people. When you take that big of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

Shortly after he revealed his face, Dream appeared at TwitchCon for a panel called ‘Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion’. Afterwards he “went to my room and started bawling,” Dream said, explaining that he was overcome with emotion. “I’d never felt this feeling before–happiness but with overwhelming ‘Wow, this is real, this is my life.’”

you guys are so awesome pic.twitter.com/R4Zi9x2J7Y — dream (@dreamwastaken) October 9, 2022

Speaking about keeping his identity a secret, Dream said that because fans knew his voice and that he lived in Florida, he had to “go to a different state to go to the dentist. I went with my mom to go to the movies and eat dinner for the first time in a long time — I went to Georgia.”

