‘Dreams’ player recreates the T. Rex from ‘Jurassic Park’

A Dreams creator has shared footage of an almost-flawless recreation of the T. Rex from Jurassic Park, with an entire game in the creator tool on the way.

Twitter user Krenautican shared the footage, and it aims to recreate the animatronic T. Rex from the iconic Jurassic Park scene that saw it escape from its enclosure. The small animation can now be viewed in VR, and the InDreams page can be found here as well.

Krenautican appears to be working with Twitter user Dex on a Dreams Jurassic Park game, as this tweet from November of last year states that collaborators who can do programming, sculpting, and voice acting are requested for the project.

Trying to recreate the look of the original T. Rex animatronic from Jurassic Park in Dreams.#JurassicPark #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/BZMHAh4xqL — Krenautican (@Krenautican) January 15, 2022

Seemingly titled Jurassic Park Operations, both Dex and Krenautican’s Twitter accounts showcase plenty of side-by-side shots with the original movie and the Dreams creations and how the game appears to be some sort of first-person shooter.

NME has contacted both Krenautican and Dex to ask questions about the Dreams project and will update this story accordingly.

Media Molecule’s game creation title received an update at the end of last year that makes it easier to design and create game levels. As a post read: “The new version of DreamShaping includes handy game templates and brand-new elements for making a 2D platformer, a dungeon crawler, a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up, mini-golf and more besides – including a dedicated template for Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale, which features a huge kit for your creative delectation.”

