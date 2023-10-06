‘Dredge’ polar expansion adds even more peculiar fish

Dredge is getting an expansion that takes the player to The Pale Reach, offering a “journey through icy canyons, retracing the path of a long-forgotten expedition and unveiling the destiny of those who once ventured there”.

The expansion will add 11 new fish and crab species, as well as their aberrated versions, and a new Fish Type to the game. To access the entirety of the new polar biome, players must upgrade their ship with specialised equipment that will smash through the impassable icebergs. Check out the trailer below:

Naturally, there will be a new mystery to solve on a historic betrayal that happened here and an “encroaching darkness” that threatens The Pale Reach.

Moreover, there will be a new feature that preserves the freshness of catches for longer, allowing players more time in the in-game days before the fish rot.

Developer Black Salt Games was ecstatic to deliver the glacial expansion to the game because it was one of the team’s original ideas for Dredge‘s zones.

“Doing an icy biome was something we had considered when we were first designing Dredge, but the other biomes felt better for the story we wanted to tell and the time we had to make the game,” said producer Nadia Thorne in a post to the PlayStation Blog.

“After launch, it became the most requested new biome from players, with the community wondering what it could be like and even creating fan art inspired by it. We’re delighted to be bringing this idea to life for players.”

NME gave Dredge three out of five stars in its review and argued that the supernatural excitement of exploration wore away to a slog as the game stretched on.

“This combination of the much more successful narrative adventure game and simulation elements with dull skill based navigation makes for an experience as draining as it is fascinating,” said Nic Reuben.

The Pale Reach will come to all versions of the game on November 16. Dredge is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In other gaming news, Sony has offered credit monitoring and identity restoration services to the 6,791 employees affected in a hack that exposed their personal identifying information as well as their social security numbers.