‘Driver’ to return as a live-action TV series

After a long absence, Driver is set to return to our screens, but not as a video game – instead, getting its own live-action TV show.

Ubisoft has revealed it’s working on a new Driver project, bringing the classic 1999 PlayStation game back to the screen. According to Gamesindustry.biz, Ubisoft Film & Television is now working on the upcoming live-action show.

“As with past games in the series, it will focus on undercover agent and ex-racecar driver John Tanner as he tries to take down a crime syndicate.”

Advertisement

That’s right – classic Driver protagonist John Tanner will be the shows main character, but it’s currently unclear whether any other franchise favourites will return for the new series.

The upcoming Driver TV series is heading exclusively to Binge.com – a new streaming service which was announced at E3 2021. The idea behind Binge is to “showcase original premium content inspired by the most popular video game worlds and content creators.”

Binge is expected to launch sometime in 2022 and will be available on all internet-connected devices. Although the Driver series is expected to be a big part of the service’s upcoming plans, there’s currently no date set for its premiere.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Allan Ungar and Binge’s Vincent Talenti will serve as producers. Executive producers are Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Genevieve Jones – all hailing from Ubisoft Film & Television.

Of course, the last time we saw Driver on consoles was for the 2011 prequel, Driver: San Francisco. Tanner, who is in a coma after suffering a near-fatal accident, navigates his way through a fictionalised dreamscape where he ‘shifts’ to different cars at any time due to the nature of the dream world.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a PS5 storage expansion is coming for all owners in the first major console update that launches on September 15.