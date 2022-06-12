‘Dune: Spice Wars’ is getting multiplayer this month

Shiro Games has announced that Dune: Spice Wars will be updated to include multiplayer this month.

During the PC Gaming Show 2022, Shiro Games shared that multiplayer will arrive in Dune: Spice Wars in June.

Along with the multiplayer announcement, Shiro Games also shared some brief footage of Dune: Spice Wars’ multiplayer in action.

The game is currently available via Steam Early Access, and the game’s storefront page shares what players will need to do if they want to conquer Arrakis:

“Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to titanic sandworms who will burst through the dunes to swallow and devour them whole. Crush your opponents in combat, best them through political intrigue, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies.”

NME recently previewed Dune: Spice Wars and found that although strategy fans will find a lot to enjoy, it hasn’t managed to capture the essence of Frank Herbert’s universe just yet.

