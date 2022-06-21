‘Dune: Spice Wars’ patch adds multiplayer

Developer Shiro Games has released a multiplayer update for Dune: Spice Wars, allowing fans to take on other players in a set of online modes.

Currently, there are two multiplayer formats available in Dune: Spice Wars. A 2v2 game mode is available for players who would prefer to team up with someone else, while a four player free-for-all has been added for a more chaotic approach.

Besides going up against other players, any open player slot in either game mode can be filled with AI opponents, which come with several different difficulty levels.

Advertisement

Shiro Games has added that multiplayer match settings can also be customised in a variety of ways, including different victory conditions and “map size and sandworm, storm and Sietch activity”.

The studio added that besides multiplayer, it has “reworked every development tree with a focus on synergy between factions, and added new political resolutions, events, regions, and a whole load of other improvements”.

Several other areas have also been reworked – including Harkonnen units, Wreckers, and the militia aggro system. You can read the full patch notes here.

Back in May, a roadmap for Dune: Spice Wars shared what players can expect from the strategy game’s Early Access phase. Besides multiplayer, the roadmap notes that a new playable faction with its own victory conditions will also be coming this summer.

Looking further ahead, future updates will also include the addition of spaceports, ships and “powerful” advanced units. Following that, Shiro Games will add more ways for players to use councillors, which will “double as special agents or fighting units with unique abilities”.

Advertisement

In other news, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 has been cancelled, following developer Vicarious Visions’ merger with Blizzard Entertainment in April. The news was shared by Tony Hawk, who added that Activision couldn’t find another developer for the series that it was happy with.