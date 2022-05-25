‘Dune: Spice Wars’ roadmap announces multiplayer and new faction

Shiro Games’ strategy game Dune: Spice Wars now has a roadmap for its ongoing early access cycle.

The early access version of Dune: Spice Wars was released last month on Steam to a heaping of praise from critics, with the caveat that it may not be taking full advantage of its Dune license.

In a press release, the developer revealed their roadmap for updating Dune. The roadmap outlines two major updates due for release this summer as well as two additional major updates with a release date yet to be confirmed

Advertisement

In the forthcoming major update, multiplayer will be added to Dune: Spice Wars. Multiplayer will support a maximum of four players who may play cooperatively or in a free-for-all competitive mode.

Also planned for release this summer is an update that adds a new playable faction and new victory condition to the game. Dune: Spice Wars currently has four playable factions: House Atreides, House Harkonnen, The Smugglers and The Fremen as well as three victory conditions: Domination (military victory), Governorship (political victory) and Hegemony (similar to a points-style victory).

Two other updates have been announced without a planned release period, the first is ‘Air & Sand’ which will add spaceports, spaceships and powerful advanced units. The second is ‘Heroes Of Dune’ which seeks to bring the iconic Dune characters who act as your councillors to the map as special units.

Shiro Games and publisher Funcom have said “multiplayer is the current priority” and features announced in the roadmap are subject to change based on community feedback and other factors.

Advertisement

Additionally, players “will see improvements across the board” with each update as smaller features and upgrades continue to be added.

The early access of Dune: Spice Wars is currently available on Steam.

In other news, ‘Dream Daddy’ developer is working on new psychological horror ‘Homebody.