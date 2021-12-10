‘Dune: Spice Wars’ trailer turns Arrakis into a cut-throat strategy game

Funcom has announced a 4X real-time strategy (RTS) game called Dune: Spice Wars, which is aiming for an early access release in 2022.

The trailer – which was revealed during The Game Awards – doesn’t reveal much in terms of gameplay, though offers a good look at the setting of Dune: Spice Wars. Anyone who has seen the latest Dune film will recognise the sandy planet of Arrakis, and some may even recognise the characters narrating the trailer.

The game is being created by Shiro Games, which also made strategy game Northgard back in 2018.

Advertisement

Over on the newly-added Steam page for Dune: Spice Wars, there’s a bit more gameplay-related news to be gleaned.

Described as a “real-time strategy game with 4X elements,” the game will allow players to lead one of several factions to “battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis”. So far, playable factions include House Atreides and House Harkonnen – whose notorious feud is well-known to Dune fans.

While only two factions have been announced so far, the Steam page includes two blank spaces next to their icons – hinting that at least two more playable factions will be included.

Players will need to scout and expand across the world of Arrakis to discover “resources, villages, and points of interest” with the overall aim of producing more Spice. Expansion can be quickly achieved with a strong military, though it’s warned that doing so will bring “high political repercussions”.

“Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to titanic sandworms who will burst through the sand dunes to swallow and devour them whole. Best your opponents through political intrigue, crush them in combat, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies.”

Advertisement

In other news, Among Us is coming to VR platforms.