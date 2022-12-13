‘Dusk’ creator blames his cat for releasing new FPS ‘Chop Goblins’ early

David Szymanski, the creator of Dusk, has just released his new game Chop Goblins. However, if his recent tweet is anything to go by, the game was released early – and behind his back – thanks to his cat Zamboni.

Szymanski originally intended to release Chop Goblins in January as a New Year’s surprise for fans, however due to the uncertainty around Twitter’s effectiveness as a promotional platform he was prompted to announce the game early. Now the developer, or his cat Zamboni, has surprised fans again making Chop Goblins available on Steam.

Not only that, the game currently has a generous 10 per cent launch discount. The game’s Steam page describes the “micro-shooter” as a “bite-sized FPS” which sees players pursuing the “malevolent Chop Goblins through time”.

The FPS is designed to be completed in a “single sitting” without sacrificing “depth, variety, or creativity in its gameplay and level design”. There are five levels set in different time periods and players can use five “satisfying and unique” weapons against an assortment of enemies and minibosses.

WTF I just came upstairs to my office and discovered the Zamboni released Chop Goblins early! They must remind him of himself. pic.twitter.com/e5IPUFdTaw — David Szymanski (@DUSKdev) December 12, 2022

For those looking for replayability, Szymanski has included leaderboards, achievements and secrets to discover. According to Szymanski, players will have his cat Zamboni to thank.

Chop Goblins is available on Steam with a 10 per cent launch discount making it £3.49 until December 19.

Szymanski also said that his dog woke him up in the middle of the night and, in a “sleep-induced haze” he wrote down an idea for Racoon Salinger, a character that “eats moss and becomes fat, to the dismay of a worldwide television audience”.

