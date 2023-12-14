‘Dusk’ remaster now available on Steam for free

A HD remaster of Dusk is currently available for free on Steam, as long as you purchase the base game.

Dusk is currently available at a 66 per cent discount, down to £5.09 from £14.99. Once a player owns the game they’re able to download a free HD DLC for the game.

As developer David Szymanski, his team, and publisher New Blood Interactive wrote in a post on Steam: “What started as a fun way to beef up the DUSK Steam Workshop soon evolved into a full-blown visual remaster thanks to the hard work of a group of very talented developers at New Blood”.

These developers were under the supervision of “Davis Szymanski, Dave [Oshry], our QA Lead Cam, Dev Support Lead Scott, and the rest of the New Blood crew”, with the result being the new DUSK HD DLC.

On Steam, the reviews for the game are considered “overwhelmingly positive”, with one reviewer writing that the game has “flawless old-school FPS [First-Person Shooter]: fluid, very fast-paced and challenging” and that it has “excellent art director, level design and environments in a purposefully low-res style”.

According to the reviewer, the game also has a “good variety of weapons, enemies and settings, making the experience never boring”.

Another player writes that they’d definitely recommend the game if “you’re a fan of old school shooters, and you’re still cherishing the good ol’ Quake, Blood and DOOM. DUSK feels just like ’em, but still manages to do well on its own for sure.”

In other gaming news, God Of War Ragnarok‘s Valhalla DLC has a challenge so difficult that not even the developers have beaten it. Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy is set to break a long-standing Call Of Duty sales stranglehold.