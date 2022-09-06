‘Dwarf Fortress’ developer shares extensive look at upcoming Steam edition

Dwarf Fortress developers Tarn and Zach Adams have shared a brand new look at the game’s upcoming Steam Edition.

During a Pax West 2022 livestream, the developers and the publisher Kitfox Games, an hour of footage was shared featuring the new Dwarf Fortress Steam Edition (via PCGamer).

The in-game footage, which was narrated by the Adams brothers, included in-development gameplay while also showcasing new features from designated mining, trade initiation, and setting up rooms. Dwarf Fortress will also be getting a new notification system for events.

Zach Adams also showed off his new way to dispose garbage and corpses, saying, “You can bury your dwarves in caskets, but I just throw them in the lava and make gravestones so the ghosts don’t haunt me.”

It was announced back in 2019 that the management simulation game would be getting a paid, enhanced version on Steam. Tarn Adams expressed that he was looking to monetise his project which first released on PC in 2006.

Back in early August, Tarn Adams shared a blog post giving an update on the development progress. However, he said that “…we don’t have a release quite ready,” but it might be arriving “sooner than you might think.”

At the moment, an official release has yet to be announced but since the Adams brothers and Kitfox Games shared a new update at Pax West 2022 it’s clear that the developers are making steady progress. Right now, fans of Dwarf Fortress can add the game to their wishlist on Steam.

