Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teases new collaboration with Xbox

Actor-athlete Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has begun teasing a new collaboration with Microsoft, and it seems to involve the Xbox Series X.

The Fast & Furious actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 16) to tease the collaboration. In a video posted on the social media platform, Johnson unpacked a box that came with a card including the logos for the Xbox Series X, as well as Johnson’s recently launched energy drink brand, ZOA.

Johnson did not unbox the package any further, leaving fans and gamers to speculate what the collaboration would entail. Johnson’s caption for the post reads: “The eagle has landed and this surprise is for ALL MY GAMERS. Stay tuned, my friends as you will receive what’s in this box”

In the video, Johnson announced that he will reveal the contents of the box – and presumably more information about the collaboration – in “about a week or so” and urged fans to stay tuned.

This is the most recent instance of Johnson partnering with Microsoft since the company released the Xbox consoles. In November last year, the two partnered to gift 20 “one of a kind” Xbox Series X consoles to 20 children’s hospitals across America via the Gamers Outreach charity organisation.

The custom consoles came embossed with Johnson’s iconic Brahma Bull logo in gold, which represents “strength, resilience, heart and power”, and included a special engraved message that reads: “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson”.

Prior to the touching donation, Johnson joined Bill Gates to announce and launch the first ever Xbox console in January 2001.