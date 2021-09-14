‘Dying Light 2’ delay confirmed, will now release in February 2022

Techland has announced another delay to the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, saying it needs more time to “polish and optimise”.

In a statement released today (September 14), Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka shared the news, alongside a letter to Dying Light 2 fans that explained the development process.

“It has always been our company’s goal,” he said, “to build transparent and honest communication with our community, fans, and gamers. Every day, we strive to grow in this element”.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Advertisement

The statement explains that the release date for Dying Light 2 is now February 4, 2022, saying “unfortunately, we’ve realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it”.

Marchewka describes Dying Light 2 as “the most ambitious project we’ve ever done” and apologises for keeping fans waiting. “We want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this.”

An upcoming series of preview events was alluded to, in which content creators and press will receive PC copies of the game to “share their experiences of The City”, and in the sign-off, Marchewka hints that “we’ll be gearing up to share some exciting news about the game later this month”.

Dying Light 2 was first announced in 2018. In January 2020, Techland announced it was delaying the game’s release, but did not provide a new release window at the time. On May 27 2021, a new release date of December 7 2021 was given. The new launch date of February 4 2022 marks a two month delay.

Back in August, the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Livestream event gave fans a glimpse at what Dying Light 2 had in store, revealing a new trailer and prompting a discussion between the creators about the game’s unique art style.

Advertisement

Techland has also recently released a new audiobook titled Antigone, which explores an urban legend about two lovers separated by the zombie hordes of the apocalypse. This is the second audiobook that Techlight has released, with the first one – Rosemary – similarly adding a bit of background lore to the upcoming game.