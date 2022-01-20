‘Dying Light 2’ delays launch for Nintendo Switch Cloud copies

Dying Light 2 has been hit with another delay, as Nintendo Switch Cloud copies of the game will no longer meet the February 4 release date.

Developer Techland has announced that the launch of Dying Light 2 for the Nintendo Switch has been “moved to a later date”.

“In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved,” says the studio.

Although a new release date for the apocalyptic zombie game has not yet been confirmed for the Switch, Techland says it aims to launch it “within six months from the original date.”

The studio also re-affirmed that it will still launch on February 4 for other consoles.

Although the game is not out yet, Techland is already discussing what fans can expect from the title post-launch. Last week, the studio announced that it was “committing to 5 years of game support post-launch,” and explained that this would include story DLC (downloadable content), extra locations, and more.

All of that content is on top of the content that’s available at launch. After stating that Dying Light 2 would take around over 500 hours to complete, Techland clarified its comments by adding that the main story can actually be completed in just 20 hours. That being said, completionists who want to see everything can still expect to put in the 500 hours that were originally mentioned.

Recently, a video shared by Techland revealed what fans can expect from co-op gameplay.

