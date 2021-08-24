‘Dying Light 2’ details revealed during Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream

The creators of Dying Light 2 spoke about the game and revealed a new trailer during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 Livestream this evening (August 24).

Describing the art style as the “modern dark ages”, the creators drew attention to the unusual juxtaposition of aged battle armour and weaponry with high skyscrapers and modern-looking cityscapes. Dying Light 2’s style lends itself to dark visuals and dramatic melee combat, something that has also been upgraded in the game.

Dying Light 2 will have a “new fighting style” which allows players to rebound off other characters, staggering them or launching between characters during an attack. This tactile method of fighting has been a real focus for the team during development.

Advertisement

There was also a focus on “improved verticality”, as Dying Light 2 will have skyscrapers higher than its predecessor, allowing for a more challenging experience as players strive to climb to the top floors for a vantage point.

Dying Light 2 will also have a paraglider that will allow players to traverse the buildings in a brand new way. The map itself will be four times larger than the first game, requiring speed and agility to make it across in one piece.

Given it will have been 20 in-game years since Dying Light’s plot, the developers say the enemies will be far more courageous and bold. They will have matured with the environment and present players with choices that impact their behaviour throughout the game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be launching on December 7 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at Gamescom 2021, Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion will be releasing on February 22 2022, and will include a new melee weapon called the Glaive, alongside a weapon crafting system.