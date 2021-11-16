‘Dying Light 2’ developer hints at future co-op class system

Techland has teased a future co-operative class system for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.



In a new interview with PC Gamer, Lead Designer on Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektała discussed the possibility of future character classes for co-op, with Wes Felton of PC Gamer using Borderlands as an example with character-specific roles, loot, and RPG systems.

“It is freeform as you start playing in co-op,” said Smektała. “This is something that you have to find your own strategy for. But at some point, I think we will support something that you have just mentioned.”

In September, Techland spoke about the challenges of making sure that the parkour system worked as intended in the upcoming Dying Light sequel. Lead Gameplay Designer Bartosz ‘Glova’ Kulon explained that there were struggles while perfecting the game’s movement saying, “the whole parkour system, which we call the natural movement system, is built from small and big subsystems that need to collaborate and switch between each other. This is something that is really difficult.”

Dying Light 2 is set to launch on February 4 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch via the Cloud.

The game, which was first announced in 2018, was originally set to release on December 7 this year but was delayed to 2022, with Techland stating that it needs more time to “polish and optimise” the game.

Dying Light 2 is apparently the studio’s most ambitious game yet, with Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka saying: “We want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this.”

