‘Dying Light 2’ developer says the main quest will only take 20 hours

Techland has clarified that the main story of Dying Light 2 will only take 20 hours to complete, however fans can still expect to play for 500 hours if they want “to max out the game”.

After Techland said that Dying Light 2 will take over 500 hours to complete, the developer has now clarified its comments and broken down how much content is in Dying Light 2.

Although it will still take players 500 hours “to max out the game with all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible,” the main story itself will actually take only 20 hours to complete.

In a healthy middle ground, it will take players around 80 hours to finish the main story and all of the side quests.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022

On Saturday (January 8), Techland said that completing Dying Light 2 would take “at least 500 hours” and compared the game’s length to the time needed to walk from Warsaw to Madrid. The announcement received a mixed response – although some fans looked forward to having that much content available, others felt that 500 hours was a bit too much for the apocalyptic zombie game.

After several delays, Dying Light 2 is set to launch on February 4, 2022. As the game draws nearer, Techland has shared full system requirements for Dying Light 2 and even more news on how the game will play.

In a gameplay trailer shared earlier in the month, Techland showcased combat and parkour skill trees, which will allow players to improve their combat prowess and weave parkour abilities into fights.

In other news, two police officers have been fired after ignoring a robbery in progress to catch Snorlax in Pokémon Go.