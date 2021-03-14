‘Dying Light 2’ developers promise an update on Wednesday

Techland have teased a new update on Dying Light 2‘s development next week.

On Friday (March 12) the official Dying Light Twitter account shared a teaser video which promised a Dev Update on Wednesday March 17.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday. Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

An extremely short video accompanied the message, showing on of Dying Light’s “volatile” zombies snarling. Both the video and the tweet recommend joining the Dying Light discord to get the news first.

Dying Light 2 was announced during Microsoft’s E3 press conference, with a proposed release date of Spring 2020. Since then, the game has been indefinitely delayed, with lead writer Pawel Selinger leaving the studio in early 2021.

Replies to the announcement of the development update are mixed due to the long silence from the dev. One reply compares it to Cyberpunk 2077, saying: “The previous news worries me a lot, i’m still kinda shocked this game feels like dev hell.”

Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell 😛 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

The official account responded: “Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward”, before saying “we announced the game too early but it’s far from being in a dev hell”.

In February, rumours of Microsoft buying Techland were put to rest by a community manager who stressed that “Techland is an independent studio” and had not been purchased by a publisher.