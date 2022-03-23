‘Dying Light 2’ DLC aims to surprise and not be “formulaic”

The overall approach to major downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2 has been revealed by developer Techland.

In an interview with PCGamesN at GDC, lead designer Tymon Smektała talked about the larger-scale DLC that will be coming to the game over its five-year roadmap.

“You can surely expect that the game will take you to new environments, with their own new traversal challenges. And I think you should also expect – maybe this is a stupid phrase – but expect the unexpected,” said Smektała.

The first major paid story DLC for Dying Light 2 is set to release this June, with events and smaller challenges releasing in the run up to it, according to the game’s roadmap. Whilst there’s been very little in the way of details concerning the major story DLC, Smektała says it will be on a “similar scale” to the first Dying Light.

“This is something that we want to do with the post-launch support,” said Smektała. “We want to surprise people. We want to create an emotional anticipation for our players. ‘What will they drop next?’ The plan is to not make the content too formulaic. The idea is that every new one should surprise you, should feel fresh, should feel new, because we feel this is the way to engage players.

“There’s actually quite a lot of speculation online about what’s going to happen next, what we’re going to release, what the DLC will be. No one has guessed what we are hoping to do,” Smektała added.

Elsewhere, developer Techland has said it is “seriously” considering adding a new game plus mode to the game.

