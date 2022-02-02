‘Dying Light 2’ fans demand refunds after last minute inclusion of Denuvo

Fans have taken to social media to demand their money back from Techland after the last-minute reveal that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will use Denuvo, the controversial Anti Tamper DRM technology.

The inclusion of Denuvo was quietly revealed yesterday (February 1) via a back-end Steam update.

“Dying Light 2: Stay Human was in development for seven years,” a Techland representative wrote on the Steam forums.

Advertisement

“Throughout that period, over fifteen hundred people invested their time and talent into making the game. To protect the efforts of the whole team from piracy we suffered when we released Dying Light 1, we’ve included the Denuvo system, at least for the launch period. It’s a solution used widely for AAA games nowadays.”

They continued: “Being gamers ourselves, we understand your concerns, and we want to ensure that it will not impact your gaming experience. We continue putting extra resources into testing the game, and at this stage, we do not see any noticeable impact on the performance. We’ll be actively reviewing feedback during the game’s launch. Do not hesitate to share yours with us too.”

yo @DyingLightGame if you can add Denuvo 2 days before launch you can remove it 2 days before launch it's not too late to fix this mistake I hope you refund pre-orders if you keep it in but really you should not even consider keeping it in — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) February 2, 2022

Denuvo has been blamed for poor performance on a variety of games including Tomb Raider and Doom while late last year, an issue with the Denuvo servers saw the likes of Planet Zoo, Football Manager 2022, and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy unplayable.

“Denuvo just got confirmed for Dying Light 2 and now I’m suddenly not looking forward to it so much,” said one fan while another wrote: “Cancelling my pre order because of the sneakiness denuvo crap. How disappointing.”

“Yo Dying Light 2, if you can add Denuvo two days before launch, you can remove it two days before launch. It’s not too late to fix this mistake. I hope you refund pre-orders if you keep it in but really you should not even consider keeping it in,” wrote Mendo before explaining that Denuvo is “anti piracy software that they deliberately hid from the game for game reviews/ people who pre-ordered. It heavily impacts performance and does absolutely nothing positive for the player who purchased the game.”

Advertisement

Dying Light 2 releases on February 4 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

In the NME preview of the game (that didn’t feature Denuvo), we said it “isn’t going to change the world, but it’s going to be a gory fun time – especially if you like your undead action fast, furious and frantic.”