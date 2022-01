Due for release on February 4th, ‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ is one of the first huge releases coming to consoles and PC of 2022. It’s been in development for a few years now, but one of the most surprising things about it is that it was also supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch, despite looking pretty high-end, visuals wise. Well that version is in fact going to be running via the cloud, and it’s just been delayed by six months.